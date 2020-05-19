Russia shared the UN ambassador’s intent to continue meetings on Syria, says envoy

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia supports the UN Special Envoy on Syria Geir Otto Pedersen’s proposal to restore the dialogue on Syrian political settlement in Geneva after the epidemiological situation normalizes, says Gennady Gatilov, Russian Permanent Representative to United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva.

"Yesterday, a UN Security Council meeting on Syria took place, UN Secretary General’s Envoy Mr. Pedersen spoke, we stay in constant contact with him," Gatilov said. "We would like to hope that, after this coronavirus crisis betters, it would allow Geneva to continue the political process. Yesterday, Pedersen spoke in favor of this, and we entirely support him on this. The Syrian crisis could not be solved by any means other than the political ones.".