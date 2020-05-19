Hainan delivers 500,00 medical masks to sister cities abroad

HAIKOU, May 19. /TASS/. Hainan's Haikou sent about 500,000 medical masks to sister cities in other countries and various international organizations to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Haikou Daily newspaper reported.

Since March, Haikou along with measures to prevent import cases and gradual revival of business and educational activities, has constantly supported various countries that need help in the fight against coronavirus. According to the city's Foreign Affairs Committee, about 500,000 medical masks were sent to Haikou's sister cities in nine countries, including South Korea, Iran, and Italy. Assistance was also provided to a number of international organizations and consulates of various countries in China.

Currently, according to recent data, Haikou has sister city relations with 41 cities in 33 countries.

Earlier China's Hainan sent medical supplies to 23 countries, cities and administrative units the province shares sister city agreements with. These supplies included over 786,000 medical face masks, 20,000 KN95 masks, 1,000 sets of protective clothing, 1,000 containers with disinfectants, as at least 50,000 pairs of protective medical gloves worth over 2.6 million yuan (about $ 373, 000).

Hainan established sister city relations with 64 foreign cities and towns.

An outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus disease was recorded at the end of 2019 in Central China. It quickly spread across the world and was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11.