Kazakh president urges EAEU colleagues to prepare for post-crisis period

NUR-SULTAN, May 19. /TASS/. Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) states should start preparing for a post-crisis period and discuss measures of response to external challenges now, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in a video conference format on Tuesday.

"We should prepare for a post-crisis period already now. The Kazakh government has developed an anti-crisis plan. I am confident that similar work has been done in other countries as well. That is why I suggest that a platform should be created and actively used, consisting of heads of ministries of the financial and economic block of our countries, and overall governments for discussing measures of response to external challenges and economic development [in EAEU countries] in the post-crisis period," he said.