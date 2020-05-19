Kyrgyzstan reports 27 new coronavirus cases

"Another 27 coronavirus cases were identified in the past 24 hours, the total number has reached 1,243," he said, adding that "281 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospitals in the country".

BISHKEK, May 19. /TASS/. Another 27 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbayev said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Kyrgyzstan reported its first coronavirus case on March 18. In total, 14 patients with coronavirus have died in the country and 898 people have recovered.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov introduced a state of emergency in the capital, as well as in a number of regional centers and districts, on March 25. On May 11, it was canceled. However, an emergency regime continues to operate in the country.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,905,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 328,300 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,916,300 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 299,941 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 76,130 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,837 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.