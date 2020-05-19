India reaches 100,000 coronavirus infections

NEW DELHI, May 19. /TASS/. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen by 4,970 to reach 101,139 by Tuesday morning. The national Health Ministry informs on its website that 134 people who tested positive for coronavirus died in the past 24 hours to reach 3,163.

The ministry added that 52,802 coronavirus patients are currently being treated in the country, while 39,174 people recovered.

Yesterday, Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the 73rd annual session of the World Health Organization (WHO) that India had taken all the necessary measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic and was hoping that the situation would improve in the coming months. He also called on all countries to unite to fight the pandemic.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier urged all local and federal authorities to ensure a strict lockdown is in place. Initially it was imposed until April 14 but was extended a few times and is now effective until the end of May.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,815,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 316,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,863,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.