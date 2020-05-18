Belarus reports over 30,000 coronavirus cases

MINSK, May 18./TASS/. The number of new coronavirus cases in Belarus has grown by 922 in the past 24 hours, bringing their overall number to 30,572 people, the country’s Ministry of Health reported on Monday.
"As many as 30,572 people have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 171 coronavirus patients with chronic diseases have died" since the outbreak of the disease in the country, it added. As of May 18, 364,319 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the republic. A total of 10,130 patients have recovered.
Belarus did not enforce lockdown measures in the country. May 9 saw a large-scale parade in Minsk to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). A campaign for the August 9 presidential election is also underway in Belarus. Meanwhile, experts of the World Health Organization have recommended the Belarusian authorities to step up the measures of social distancing and ban mass events.
Belarusian experts predict a peak in COVID-19 cases in the country after May 20. Against this background, Belarusian citizens have chosen to keep social contacts to a minimum and self-isolate voluntarily.