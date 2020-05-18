Coronavirus case count in Africa exceeds 84,000

PRETORIA, May 18. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients in the African countries has reached 84,183, the fatality count is now 2,739, while 32,494 patients have recovered, the World Health Organization regional office in Africa announced Monday.

The most infection cases were registered in South Africa: 15,515 cases and 264 fatalities. The highest fatality count was registered in Egypt: 612 fatalities with 11,719 cases. Algeria reports 548 fatalities and 7,019 cases, Morocco reports 6,798 cases and 192 fatalities, Sudan reports 2,289 cases and 97 deaths.

South of Sahara, most cases and fatalities were registered in Nigeria (5,959 cases, 182 fatalities), Ghana (5,735 cases and 29 fatalities), Cameroon (3,047 cases and 139 fatalities), Guinea (2,727 and 16), Senegal (2,480 and 25) and Cote d’Ivoire (2,109 and 27).