WHO reports increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases of over 89,000 in 24 hours

GENEVA, May 17. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally increased by 89,269 over the past 24 hours to more than 4.43 mln, while the death toll rose by 5,037 people to over 302,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Saturday.

As of May 16, there have been 4,434,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 302,169 deaths, reported to WHO.

The biggest number of cases was registered in North and South Americas - 1,909,483, up by 45,015 in the past 24 hours, while the number of fatalities rose by 3,123 to 115,057. In Europe, there were 1,848,445 confirmed cases, with the death toll reaching 164,723 (up by 22,150 and 1,446 in one day, respectively). Eastern Mediterranean came third in terms of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 - 323,055, up by 10,319 in 24 hours.

The United States had the largest number of registered coronavirus cases as a country - 1,382,362 people, followed by the Russian Federation (272,043), the UK (236,715), Spain (230,183), Italy (223,885), Brazil (202,918), Germany (173,772), Turkey (146,457), France (139,646), and Iran (118,392).

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that occurred in late 2019 in Central China has spread to most countries across the globe and has been recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.