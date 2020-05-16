Ukraine updates its blacklist of sanctions against Russian companies, individuals

KIEV, May 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has updated the list of Russian organizations, hit by sanctions introduced by his predecessor Pyotr Poroshenko in 2017, the presidential administration’s press service said on its website.

The updated list of sanctioned organizations, which initially had 468 entries, now has only 235.

However, the new list includes the Moscow State University, the Russian Geographical Society and several structural units of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Besides, it also blacklists St.Petersburg-based Hermitage Museum and the Moscow-based Pushkin Fine Arts Museum.

The presidential decree also extends the ban on Russian websites, social networks and media for another three years.

Blacklist of individuals

A total of 377 people were included into the updated list of personal sanctions, also published by the Ukrainian president’s office. Those individuals are now prohibited from entering Ukraine, having assets in the country or participating in privatization of Ukrainian assets.

According to Kiev, the majority of those included into the list are registered in Crimea, a Black Sea peninsula that seceded from Ukraine and joined Russia in 2014. Ukraine still views Crimea as its territory.

A year ago, Zelensky’s predecessor Pyotr Poroshenko imposed sanctions on 848 Russians.