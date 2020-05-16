Number of coronavirus cases worldwide tops 4.5 million — Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases registered worldwide has topped 4.5 million, the Johns Hopkins University reports citing reports by federal and local authorities around the world.

According to the US-based research organization, a total of 4,516,360 cases of the disease have been registered worldwide so far, some 306,051 of them being fatal.

The university said the United States accounts for most cases (1,432,045), followed by Russia (262,843), the United Kingdom (238,003) and Spain (230,183).

The biggest number of fatalities is also reported in the US (almost 86,900), followed by the United Kingdom (some 34,000), Italy (about 31,600) and France (27,500).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.