UK nears 34,000 coronavirus infections

LONDON, May 15. /TASS/. The number of infections in the United Kingdom has topped 236,000, while the number of fatalities has climbed to 33,600 after 428 people died over the past 24 hours, the national health department said in a statement Friday.

"1,663,492 people have been tested, of which 236,711 tested positive. As of 5pm on 14 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, 33,998 have died," the agency said, adding "This new figure includes deaths in all settings, not just in hospitals."

Yesterday, the authorities reported 428 new deaths.

British authorities claim that the death rate has been steadily decreasing since mid-April. The number of newly confirmed cases and hospitalized coronavirus patients is also gradually declining.

The United Kingdom started to slowly roll back lockdown measures imposed on March 23 to curb the spread of coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the epidemiological reports allow the government to take these steps since the risk of an infection spike in minimal. At the same time, the opposition and British trade unions slam this decision of the authorities as premature and not properly thought out.

Starting with May 13, citizens are allowed to exercise and do sports outside more than once as well as sunbathe and drive to remote places for leisure. Construction workers and employees of many industries who cannot work from home were cleared to go back to work. Garden centers will also reopen. Johnson conceded that many other shops could welcome customers back in June as well as partially schools, while certain hotels and other public spaces could be cleared to reopen.