Senior Russian diplomat, EU envoy discuss UNSC P5 summit

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and Head of the EU Delegation to Russia Markus Ederer discussed on Friday the work of the UN Security Council, including preparations for a summit of its five permanent members.

"[The two sides] exchanged views on the prospects for the UN Security Council’s work, including the implementation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to convene a summit of the permanent UN Security Council members," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the parties also discussed the Middle East settlement process "in the context of ongoing efforts by the world community to move towards resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the existing international legal basis" and the Syrian crisis.

Speaking at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum on January 23, the Russian leader suggested holding a summit of the five permanent UN Security Council members in 2020.