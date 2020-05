MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia has risen by 2,307 over the past day and reached 49,176, as follows from the Saudi health ministry’s tweet on Friday.

According to the ministry, nine patients died and 2,818 recovered during the day. The overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Saudi Arabia stands at 292 and the number of recoveries amounts to 21,869.

Saudi Arabia holds the first place among Arab nations in terms of coronavirus morbidity.