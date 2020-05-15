Coronavirus vaccine should be available to all, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Moscow believes that if a coronavirus vaccine is created, it should be available to people in all countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RBC on Friday.

When asked about Russia’s position on the United States’ accusations against China, he said: "We support justice and common sense. Justice means that no one can make groundless accusations." "I have given examples of our western partners following the ‘highly likely’ principle, blaming us for everything. The same goes for any other situation where a country is accused of serious actions that affected the lives of many people, but no specific facts are presented. It is a matter that cannot be taken lightly," the Russian top diplomat emphasized.

"As for common sense, all efforts should be focused on joining forces and creating a vaccine as soon as possible instead of yelling ‘catch the thief’ and putting the blame on others," Lavrov noted. "This is what [research] institutions are doing in Europe, China, Russia, the US and other countries," he added. According to the Russian foreign minister, "a race for prestige is going on in this field."