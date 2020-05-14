Russian, Armenian foreign ministers discuss Karabakh settlement, bilateral issues

MOSCOW, May 14./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Zograb Mnatsakanyan discussed bilateral issues and the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in a phone call on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry reported.

The two diplomats "discussed key issues of bilateral relations, cooperation within the framework of the CIS, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement," the ministry said.

The Armenian foreign minister emphasized absolute commitment of all parties in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to provisions of the five-way statement that was passed on April 21 with the mediation and participation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh sparked in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region declared its secession from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. During the armed conflict of 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control over Nagorno-Karabah and seven neighboring areas. There have been negotiations on a peaceful settlement to the conflict under the OSCE Minsk Group headed by the co-chairs (Russia, US and France) in place since 1992.