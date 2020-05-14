Opening EU borders for Russian nationals not on agenda for now, says EU envoy

MOSCOW, May 14./TASS/. The opening of European Union borders for Russian nationals is not discussed in practical terms at the moment, Russian Permanent Envoy to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told Rossiya-24 television on Thursday.

"Opening the external border of the European Union, and respectively the Schengen space, is not discussed in practical terms at this point with regard to the Russian nationals," the diplomat said.

The heads of state and government of the European Union member countries approved on March 17 the closure of the external borders for 30 days with an aim to battle the spread of coronavirus. A month later, the European Commission recommended the EU nations to extend this measure until May 15. At the moment, the borders remain closed to non-essential travel. The exception has been made for the diplomats, medical workers, researchers engaged in coronavirus fight projects, workers of the transport sector, citizens and residents of the EU returning home as well as the members of their families.

According to the latest statistics, over 4,442,000 people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 298,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,668,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.