UK reports 428 new coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours

LONDON, May 14. /TASS/. The number of infections in the United Kingdom has topped 233,000, while the number of fatalities has climbed to 33,600 after 428 people died over the past 24 hours, the national health department said in a statement Thursday.

"1,593,902 people have been tested, of which 233,151 tested positive. As of 5pm on 13 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, 33,614 have died," the agency said, adding "This new figure includes deaths in all settings, not just in hospitals."

Yesterday, the authorities reported 494 newly confirmed deaths. Tuesday’s figures showed 627 fatalities. In the last three days, 210, 269 and 346 fatalities were identified correspondingly. On Tuesday afternoon, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke in parliament, revealing that 144 medical staff and 131 social service workers died from coronavirus-related causes in the country since the pandemic broke out.

British authorities claim that the death rate has been steadily decreasing since mid-April. The number of newly confirmed cases and hospitalized coronavirus patients is also gradually declining. In the past 24 hours, 3,446 people tested positive for the virus, an increase of 204 cases compared to yesterday’s figures.

The United Kingdom started to slowly roll back lockdown measures imposed on March 23 to curb the spread of coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the epidemiological reports allow the government to take these steps since the risk of an infection spike in minimal. At the same time, the opposition and British trade unions slam this decision of the authorities as premature and not properly thought out.

Starting with May 13, citizens are allowed to exercise and do sports outside more than once as well as sunbathe and drive to remote places for leisure. Construction workers and employees of many industries who cannot work from home were cleared to go back to work. Garden centers will also reopen. Johnson conceded that many other shops could welcome customers back in June as well as partially schools, while certain hotels and other public spaces could be cleared to reopen.

The new guidelines and easing of restrictions only apply to England, as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland still recommend their citizens stay home without a relevant reason to leave.

