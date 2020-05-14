Number of coronavirus cases in Portugal surpasses 28,300

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Portugal increased by 187 per day and reached 28,319, the General Directorate of Health said on Thursday.
The number of deaths due to coronavirus in the country increased by 9 per day to 1,184. Meanwhile, 3,198 people recovered. The largest number of infected were detected in the north of the country.
The state of emergency ended in Portugal on May 2. Since May 4, the country's authorities started to gradually lift restrictive measures imposed due to the pandemic.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,442,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 298,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,668,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, a total of 252,245 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 53,530 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,305 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.