Number of coronavirus cases in Portugal surpasses 28,300

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Portugal increased by 187 per day and reached 28,319, the General Directorate of Health said on Thursday.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in the country increased by 9 per day to 1,184. Meanwhile, 3,198 people recovered. The largest number of infected were detected in the north of the country.

The state of emergency ended in Portugal on May 2. Since May 4, the country's authorities started to gradually lift restrictive measures imposed due to the pandemic.