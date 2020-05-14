Number of new coronavirus cases in Bangladesh top 1,000 for second day running

TASS, May 14. Medical staff in Bangladesh have identified 1,041 new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the totak number of infections to 18,863, national Dhaka Tribune daily reported Thursday, citing senior health ministry official Nasima Sultana.

According to her, in the past 24 hours the country identified 14 coronavirus-related deaths, while the total number of fatalities reached 283. At the same time, no new recoveries were reported, while it is noted that 3,361 patients recovered from COVID-19 since the epidemic broke out.

Nasima Sultana also revealed that 7,392 coronavirus tests were carried out in laboratories across the country in one day.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus case on March 8. On May 13, the country reported a record high number of newly confirmed infections (1,162).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,442,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 298,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,668,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.