Belarusian, Russian top diplomats discuss integration issues

MINSK, May 14. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov have discussed over the phone bilateral relations and integration issues, the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The two top diplomats discussed topical issues of Belarusian-Russian relations and integration cooperation, as well as preparations for events planned by the two countries’ Foreign Ministries," the press service said.

The telephone conversation was initiated by Russia, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry noted.