Recovered patient may remain asymptomatic carrier, says watchdog

"A person who has had the coronavirus infection and has no symptoms may remain an asymptomatic carrier for a certain period of time. Chinese scientists have found out that the coronavirus may remain in the human body at least for 14 days after the clinical recovery and the disappearance of all symptoms," the watchdog said.

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. A patient who has recovered from the novel coronavirus infection may remain an asymptomatic carrier of the virus for some time, the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Thursday.

However, it is very unlikely that such an asymptomatic carrier will be able to infect others. The duration of the coronavirus infection depends on the amount of the pathogen that has entered the human body and the individual’s immune response.

"The criterion that confirms the person in question is no longer a source of pathogens is a double negative test, made at least after a one-day interval," the watchdog added.

According to the latest statistics, over 4,442,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 298,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,668,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 252,245 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 53,530 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,305 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.