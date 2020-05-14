Belarus nears 27,000 coronavirus infections

"26,772 people registered to test positive for COVID-19. In the time the infection spread across the country, 151 people with a range of chronic conditions who tested positive for coronavirus died in the country," the statement says.

MINSK, May 14. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Belarus is approaching 27,000 after an increase of 947 cases in the past 24 hours which brought the total to 26,772, the national health ministry said Thursday.

According to the ministry, as of May 14, 8,168 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus. The country, overall, carried out 308,156 coronavirus tests.

Belarus never imposed quarantine or lockdown measures to combat and curb the spread of coronavirus. On May 9, the country held a large-scale military parade marking the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II.

World Health Organization (WHO) experts explicitly recommended that Belarusian authorities impose stricter social distancing and ban mass events, avoiding crowds.

Belarusian specialists predicted that the country will reach the peak of infection in late May. In the past week, the country daily reported more than 900 infections.

