Spain confirms 217 coronavirus deaths over past day

MADRID, May 14. /TASS/. At least 217 people have died of the coronavirus in Spain over the past day, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

On May 13, Spain reported 184 deaths.

The highest death toll in the country was registered on April 1 when 950 patients died.

The total death toll from the coronavirus in Spain has reached 27,321. The overall number of COVID-19 cases has hit 229,540. Some 143,374 coronavirus patients have recovered, including 2,551 over the past day.

Spain is one of the worst coronavirus-hit countries in the world. Since mid-March the country has introduced a state of high alert, restricting the movement of citizens across the country.

Since the spread of the coronavirus in Spain has slowed, the government has started easing restrictions.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,442,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 298,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,668,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.