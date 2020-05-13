58 coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Another 58 patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and concurrent diseases died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll in the Russian capital to 1,290, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

"A total of 58 patients diagnosed with pneumonia, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, died in Moscow," the center said.

So far, 1,290 people with confirmed novel coronavirus infection have died in the Russian capital in total.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,355,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 293,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 242,271 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 48,003 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,212 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.