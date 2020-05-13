UN relies only on official coronavirus statistics from countries — spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, May 13. /TASS/. The United Nations has no authority to verify coronavirus-related data provided by national governments, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said on Wednesday when asked by TASS to comment on the New York Times and the Financial Times allegations that Russia is underreporting the coronavirus death toll.

"We, as the Secretariat, do not have statistics that are independent from governments," he said. "The UN system relies on government statistics. There are some exceptions in terms of what the UN presence is in different countries, if it's a peacekeeping mission and if it's a large UN presence in which we are working closely within the health departments. That's not the case in Europe or not the case in Russia."

"So, the only statistics that we have, as far as I'm aware of, are those of the government," he stressed. "We have no investigative mandate. I have no ability to judge the validity or veracity of that reporting. What is critical and this applies to every country, all Member States is that the most uptodate and the most accurate statistics are, obviously, a critical tool in fighting the virus."

The London-based Financial Times newspaper wrote earlier that "Russia’s national death toll from coronavirus could be 70% higher than the government’s official data show." World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic told the Rossiya-24 TV channel that there was no evidence proving that Russian authorities were trying to hide the actual coronavirus death toll.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,355,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 293,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,610,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 242,271 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 48,003 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,212 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.