Kremlin spokesman expects disease outbreaks to keep emerging

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Disease outbreaks such as the current coronavirus pandemic will keep emerging, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

Peskov said on May 12 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

When commenting on the coronavirus situation, he pointed out that everyone was waiting "for an approved medicine and a vaccine, waiting for the epidemic curve to flatten." "However, it is clear that hotspots will continue to emerge. We will have to live with various coronaviruses. In fact, we have been living with them all along, but every new virus turns out to be more aggressive than the previous ones," he added.

The Kremlin spokesman hailed medical workers combating the coronavirus. "I can only admire our infectious disease experts and virologists. They are testing a vaccine on themselves," he said, declining to specify medical facilities with such practices in place.

When asked if he had been prepared to get infected with the coronavirus, Peskov said: "It is in human nature that you realize you should be prepared but still it seems to you that you will somehow escape this threat, and it is impossible to get rid of the feeling."

The presidential spokesman also said that all members of his family were tested for the virus on a regular basis. Peskov noted that they knew a lot about the symptoms of the disease "and even healthy persons can notice troubling symptoms in themselves if they so wish."

According to him, people are worrying too much because of a huge amount of information on the virus, which is "a side-effect of information awareness.".