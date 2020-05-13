Epidemic situation expected to normalize by SCO summit in July — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. It is expected that the epidemic situation will normalize "to a certain degree" by late July when it is planned to hold a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in St. Petersburg, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily posted on its website on Wednesday.

"So far, we think it will be a face-to-face meeting [of the SCO leaders in July]," he said, adding that "epidemic forecasts say that the situation will normalize to a certain degree."

"However, the situation make us be very flexible in taking decisions," he said. "It means that these arrangements may change."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier in the day that the SCO summit in St, Petersburg would be held as scheduled, on July 22-23.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has eight member states, namely India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia enjoy the observer status with the organization. Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey, and Sri Lanka are dialogue partners. A number of other nations have applied for participation in various SCO formats.