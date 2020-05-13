Russia’s assistance was of great moral importance for Serbia, says politician

BELGRADE, May 13. /TASS/. The assistance provided by Russian military specialists had great moral significance for the Serbian people, Director of the Government Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Duric said in an interview with TASS.
"At the time of challenges, states and peoples should demonstrate to each other by concrete acts of solidarity that they are not alone in trouble. This is especially true for countries with traditionally friendly and fraternal relations. I am certain that the presence of Russian military specialists, in addition to contributing to military cooperation between our countries, had, first and foremost, a moral influence on the Serbian people’s readiness to withstand the difficult weeks and months of the fight against an invisible and largely unknown enemy. The assistance provided by Russian brothers, no doubt, will be remembered and appreciated in Serbia for a long time, because a friend in need is a friend indeed," he said.
The Serbian politician noted that solidarity between countries and peoples is of paramount importance amid a pandemic. "The assistance provided by everyone to those who need help most is of key importance, even if this assistance is symbolic. I believe this should become a principle of international relations in the period after the coronavirus," he said.
Serbia earlier requested Russia’s assistance in the fight against the epidemic. On April 3-4, the Russian Aerospace Forces’ planes transported to Serbia Russian military medics, including virologists, radiation, chemical and biological protection specialists, special medical equipment, protection gear and sixteen military vehicles. The Russian specialists provided assistance in the capital and a number of other regions. They disinfected hundreds of thousands of meters at the leading health centers and extended medical aid to patients across the country.