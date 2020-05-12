French coronavirus death toll nears 27,000 - authorities

PARIS, May 12. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus deaths in France has climbed to 26,991, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 21,595 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals. As many as 2,542 people are in intensive care.

According to latest data, the country’s coronavirus cases have reached 140,227, nearly 58,000 patients have recovered.

French authorities began to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions on May 11 though a state of health emergency has been extended until July 10.

