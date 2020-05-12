CIS countries to discuss coronavirus situation in late May, says Lavrov

"The coordinating council unites all the CIS nations. All of them have access to information discussed there," he said. "The council has met twice on the coronavirus infection matters, in March and in April. The next meeting has been agreed for May. A working group on the coronavirus infection has been set up."

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The CIS coordinating council on sanitary protection of territories from infectious diseases will have another meeting on the coronavirus situation before the end of the current month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after a videoconference with his CIS counterparts.

According to the Russian top diplomat, the council was established several years ago because "the CIS countries traditionally pay major attention to the topic of overcoming the consequences and preventing the spread of infectious diseases."

Among concrete initiatives worked out "on the basis of collective lessons of the current stage of combating the pandemic," Lavrov cited two draft agreements initiated by Russia’s sanitary watchdog, namely on sanitary protection of territories and on responding to emergency situations stemming from epidemics.

"We hope these documents will be considered by the Council of the CIS Heads of Government on May 29," he noted. "I think these are quite serious steps. Probably, not much is known about them but it is not media hype but the concrete measures is what matters most.".