Countries’ coronavirus case ranking proves nothing, says WHO envoy

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The ranking of countries placed according to the number of coronavirus cases identified in them does not allow us to make conclusions based on the infection rate dynamic in different countries, World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said Tuesday.
"These statistics [of the number of cases] show nothing. The number of infections and some ranking that countries make for themselves says absolutely nothing because each state has their own calculation for cases. Even though the World Health Organization communicated the definition of cases of COVID disease or COVID infection to all countries," she said, commenting on Russia’s placement in the ranking of countries arranged according to the number of reported coronavirus cases.
Vujnovic also added that the infection reports depend on the number of tests, sites where tests take place and analyzed as well as the phase of pandemic that a country finds itself in.
According to the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia passed Spain in the number of identified coronavirus infections to rank second in the world after the United States. According to the latest statistics, over 4,269,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 287,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,534,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, a total of 232,243 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 43,512 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,116 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.