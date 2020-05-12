Countries’ coronavirus case ranking proves nothing, says WHO envoy

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The ranking of countries placed according to the number of coronavirus cases identified in them does not allow us to make conclusions based on the infection rate dynamic in different countries, World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said Tuesday.

"These statistics [of the number of cases] show nothing. The number of infections and some ranking that countries make for themselves says absolutely nothing because each state has their own calculation for cases. Even though the World Health Organization communicated the definition of cases of COVID disease or COVID infection to all countries," she said, commenting on Russia’s placement in the ranking of countries arranged according to the number of reported coronavirus cases.