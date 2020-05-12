Africa’s coronavirus cases exceed 66,000, says WHO

PRETORIA, May 12. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in African countries has reached 66,119, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Tuesday, adding that 23,095 patients had recovered and the death toll had climbed to 2,331.

South Africa has the highest number of cases (10,652), the country's death toll has reached 206. Egypt accounts for the majority of deaths (533), 9,746 people have been infected in the country. Algeria has reported 5,891 cases and 507 deaths, Morocco has identified 6,226 coronavirus patients and recorded 188 deaths.

In the sub-Saharan region, Ghana has confirmed 4,700 cases and 22 deaths. The country is followed by Nigeria (4,641 and 150), Cameroon (2,579 and 114), Guinea (2,146 and 11), Senegal (1,886 and 19) Ivory Coast (1,730 and 21), and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (1,102 and 44).

