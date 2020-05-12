COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh surpass 16,600

TASS, May 12. Another 969 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 16,660, the country’s Directorate General of Health Services reported on Tuesday.

The number of fatalities in the country has risen by 11 reaching 250. A total of 3,145 people have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak. Over the past 24 hours, 6,845 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country’s laboratories. The first coronavirus case in Bangladesh was confirmed on March 8.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,269,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 287,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,534,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.