Coronavirus vaccine testing in Japan may start in July - Prime Minister

TOKYO, May 11. /TASS/. Clinical trials of a new coronavirus vaccine in Japan may start in July, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday.

"Clinical trials of the vaccine, which is being developed by researchers of Tokyo and Osaka universities, as well as other state research centers, may begin in July," the head of government said addressing to the parliament.

On May 5, the NHK channel reported the Japanese authorities were to allocate more than $800 mln to develop the vaccine.

In early April, the Japanese authorities introduced an emergency situation regime in Tokyo and the adjacent prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, in the prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo in the southwest of the main Japanese island of Honshu and in Fukuoka prefecture on the island of Kyushu. On April 16, the head of government expanded it throughout the country. On May 4, the emergency regime was extended until May 31.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Japan exceeded 16,500, including 271 infected people who are in serious condition. The death toll reached 646 people.