BOGOTA, May 9. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has congratulated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and the Russian people on the 75th anniversary of the Victory over Nazism.

"I salute our brother Vladimir Putin and the Russian people on the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War," he wrote on Twitter.

Maduro added that the victory highlighted "a nation’s determination to live in a world free from all forms of imperial domination.".