Number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Italy exceeds 30,000

ROME, May 8. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Italy has exceeded 30,000, with 243 such deaths being reported in the past day alone, the country’s Civil Protection Department said on Friday.

According to the latest update, the number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 217,185. More than 99,000 patients have recovered, including 2,747 over the past day, and 30,201 have died.

As many as 87,961 patients are undergoing treatment, including 14,500 in hospitals. Slightly more than 1,000 patients are staying at intensive care units.