Soviet people’s road to victory was heroic, self-sacrificial, says Putin

VIENNA, May 8. /TASS/. The Red Army stormed Berlin in the spring of 1945 after going through the ordeal of the world’s most sanguinary war ever and the Soviet people’s road to Victory was heroic and self-sacrificial, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message on Austria’s ORF television channel on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and Austria’s liberation from Nazism.

Putin thanked Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for his invitation to address the Austrian people on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazism.

"In the spring of 1945 the Red Army stormed Berlin. It had spent nearly four years on the road to this goal through the inferno of what was the bloodiest war in the history of the human race. The Soviet soldiers did not need that war. It was imposed on the Soviet Union. The Nazis had attacked treacherously to ruin the peaceful and calm life of the country and its multi-ethnic people in an instant," Putin said. "The Soviet people’s road to the Victory was that of heroism and self-sacrifice. We revere their courage, willpower and morale. They managed to overcome inhuman suffering, defended their native land, determined the outcome of World War II, liberated Europe and won the victory the whole world had been waiting for."

Putin said Russia would remember the contribution to the defeat of Nazism made by "the anti-Hitler coalition allies, all those who fought in the anti-Nazi resistance underground, the millions of old people, women and children exterminated by the Nazis and the tragedy of the Holocaust."

On May 8, Austria annually marks an anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. By tradition the Austrian side holds a special event called Holiday of Joy, organized by the Austrian committee of Mauthausen concentration camp inmates in honor of Europe’s liberation from Nazism in the spring of 1945.

Nazi Germany annexed Austria in 1938. The restoration of Austrian statehood began after its liberation from Nazism with the creation of a provisional government on April 27, 1945. Austria launched a process of denazification. It was split into four zones of occupation by the forces of the anti-Hitler coalition countries. Austria ultimately gained independence in 1955, when Soviet, British, US, and French forces left and a state treaty was signed on the restoration of an independent and democratic country.