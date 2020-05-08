Trump discusses with Abe measures to counter COVID-19 pandemic

TOKYO, May 8. /TASS/. President of the United States Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a telephone conference late on Thursday discussing ways of containing COVID-19 pandemic, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported.

The news agency reported citing Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga as saying that Trump and Abe talked about bilateral cooperation in the development of vaccines and treatment drugs intended against the novel coronavirus.

According to Kyodo, "During phone talks held at Japan's request, Abe and Trump also explained efforts being made by their countries to contain COVID-19 and toward resuming economic activities."

"It was very meaningful that the Japanese and U.S. leaders confirmed coordination via phone talks at a time when global unity is being required [to counter COVID-19]," Suga was quoted as saying.

The Japanese news agency added that while countries are searching for effective treatment against the novel coronavirus "Japan fast-tracked approval Thursday for the use of the anti-viral medicine remdesivir," which was developed in the United States.

Reuters reported on early Friday citing Suga as saying at the news conference after the telephone talks between Trump and Abe that: "Two leaders exchanged views on each country's COVID-19 situation, steps to prevent further spread of the virus, development of medicine and vaccines and measures for reopening the economies. They agreed to continue their tight cooperation."