Russian, Greek diplomats discuss pandemic, assistance in repatriating their nationals

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias discussed in a phone call on Thursday moves to mitigate the social and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic as well as assistance in repatriating nationals of their countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The diplomats "looked into the tasks of fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus, including moves taken by Moscow and Athens to minimize the social and economic impact of the pandemic, and assistance in returning home nationals of the two countries," the ministry said.

During the phone call, initiated by Greece, the top diplomats also exchanged opinions on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as in the Middle East and North Africa "with an emphasis on the situation around Libya and the Syrian settlement," the Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Dendias also looked into the bilateral agenda, and confirmed the agreements regarding the events connected with the 75th Victory anniversary and the 200th anniversary of the start of national liberation fight in Greece.

According to the latest statistics, over 3,800,000 people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 265,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,300,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.