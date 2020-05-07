Russian embassy helps tourists stranded in Argentina amid pandemic, says ambassador

BUENOS AIRES, May 8. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy to Argentina and fellow countrymen living there help Russian nationals who cannot return home amid the pandemic, supplying them with warm clothing ahead of the winter season, Russian Ambassador Dmitry Feoktistov said on Thursday.

"The winter season is approaching. We are helping the way we can together with our fellow countrymen - gathering warm clothing, bringing them to our tourists," the ambassador told journalists.

He also noted that apart from the cold weather, for which the tourists arriving in Argentina were not ready, there was another problem - the absence of medicines common for Russia. "We have here people with chronic diseases, and serious ones, including cancer. That is why, staying here for a long time without a possibility to take familiar medicines is also a big problem," the diplomat explained.

He emphasized, however, that the medic working at the embassy stays in touch with Russians. So far, none of them has contracted coronavirus, he said. "This is one more argument in favor of organizing a repatriation flight, I think. If we repatriate them now, we can be almost sure that there are no infected people among them," Feoktistov said

He said the embassy had no information at the moment about a possible flight to evacuate Russian nationals. According to updated reports, there are about 170 Russian nationals in Argentina, who want to return to Russia.

Argentina reported its first coronavirus case on March 3. As of now, over 5,200 coronavirus cases are reported, and 273 people have died. In mid-March, Argentina stopped domestic and international flights. Nationwide lockdown was enforced on March 20.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,800,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 265,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,300,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.