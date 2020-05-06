More than 2,500 people die from coronavirus in the Netherlands

According to the agency, 41,319 infections are currently identified, while 232 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours. Moreover, 5,204 people died from the virus-related complications, with 36 deaths registered in the last 24 hours. The agency did not report the number of recoveries.

THE HAGUE, May 6. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the Netherlands has exceeded 5,200, the Dutch healthcare agency reported Wednesday.

Newly confirmed cases have been declining for the past few weeks now. "The figures of the past few days fit in the overall picture which shows that measures [taken by the government to curb the spread of infection] are working. Since not all people with COVID-19 in the Netherlands are tested, the real number of tests is higher than is specified in the report," the agency stressed.

The Netherlands reported its first coronavirus case on February 27, while the first fatality was identified on March 6. A number of measures was imposed by the Dutch government to curb the spread of the virus.

All educational, cultural and entertainment facilities are closed until May 19 as well as gyms, cafes, bars, restaurants, hair salons and barbershops, beauty salons and massage parlors. People are advised to stay home, work remotely if possible and observe 1,5-meter social distancing rule in the streets and shops as well as cancel trips to other countries if they are not vital. All mass events are cancelled until September 1.

Starting with April 29, the country slowly started easing lockdown measures as gyms resumed training classes for children. Primary schools plan to reopen on May 11. Moreover, later today the government is expected to announce further steps to exit lockdown.

