South Ossetia closes border with Russia on May 10 amid pandemic

TSKHINVAL, May 6./TASS/. South Ossetia, which reported its first coronavirus case earlier on Wednesday, closes its border with Russia for a week from May 10, the republic’s anti-coronavirus crisis center reports.

"The border between South Ossetia and the Russian Federation will be closed from 00:00 on May 10, 2020 until 23:59 on May 17, 2020," the report said. "The decision was taken at a session of the crisis center. A temporary ban on crossing the border refers to all citizens without exception. The ban also involves the commercial vehicles," it added.

"This decision was taken because the republic needs time to place in quarantine, examine and render all necessary assistance to the citizens who have arrived, including a big group of students from military educational institutions," the crisis center quoted South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov as saying.

The Cabinet of Ministers earlier ruled to extend restrictive measures in the republic amid the pandemic until May 11, as well as extended a ban on crossing the Russia-South Ossetia border via the Ruk border crossing point until 23:59 Moscow time on May 31, 2020. However, the ban did not cover the local residents returning to the republic, although in order to get a pass to cross the border they had to appeal to the consulate, as well as members of official delegations and the staff of diplomatic missions accredited in the republic.

Restrictions don’t refer to the Russian drivers of the vehicles that were authorized by respective state agencies to supply the republic with food, essentials, medicines and construction materials.

To date, a total of 165,929 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 21,327 patients having recovered from the virus.