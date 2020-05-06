Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 49,000, says WHO

PRETORIA, May 6. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in African countries has reached 49,121, with 2,574 new cases detected in the past 24 hours, while 1,956 people have died, the World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Africa reported on Wednesday.
The largest number of infected people (7,572) has been recorded in South Africa, 148 people have died. Algeria accounts for the largest number of fatalities (470), with 4,838 people infected. As many as 452 patients have died and 7,201 people have been infected in Egypt, in Morocco, 5,153 people have been infected and 180 others have died, while in Tunisia, 1,018 patients have been infected and 43 people have died.
In sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria follows South Africa in terms of the number of infections and deaths (2,950 and 98, respectively), as well as Ghana (2,719 and 18), Cameroon (2,265 and 108), Guinea (1,811 and 10), Cote d'Ivoire (1,464 and 18), and Senegal (1,329 and 11).
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 258,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,200,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.