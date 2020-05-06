Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 49,000, says WHO

PRETORIA, May 6. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in African countries has reached 49,121, with 2,574 new cases detected in the past 24 hours, while 1,956 people have died, the World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Africa reported on Wednesday.

The largest number of infected people (7,572) has been recorded in South Africa, 148 people have died. Algeria accounts for the largest number of fatalities (470), with 4,838 people infected. As many as 452 patients have died and 7,201 people have been infected in Egypt, in Morocco, 5,153 people have been infected and 180 others have died, while in Tunisia, 1,018 patients have been infected and 43 people have died.