Coronavirus cases in Poland exceeds 14,600

WARSAW, May 6. /TASS/. The number of people infected with a new type of coronavirus in Poland on Wednesday amounted to 14,647 people, increasing by 407 over the past day the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

According to statistics, since the first coronavirus case was detected in the country on March 4, an average of 300-350 infected per day are detected. In recent days, about 300 patients recover daily.

At the same time, 723 patients in Poland died, 4,655 people recovered.

According to Minister of Health of Poland Lukasz Szumowski, at the moment the situation with the spread of infection can be controlled.

There are more than 2,700 patients with coronavirus in Poland’s hospitals currently, about 100,000 people are in home quarantine, about 17,000 remain under epidemiological surveillance. Over the past weeks, over 400,000 tests for coronavirus have been done.