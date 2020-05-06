Coronavirus cases in Poland exceeds 14,600

WARSAW, May 6. /TASS/. The number of people infected with a new type of coronavirus in Poland on Wednesday amounted to 14,647 people, increasing by 407 over the past day the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.
According to statistics, since the first coronavirus case was detected in the country on March 4, an average of 300-350 infected per day are detected. In recent days, about 300 patients recover daily.
At the same time, 723 patients in Poland died, 4,655 people recovered.
According to Minister of Health of Poland Lukasz Szumowski, at the moment the situation with the spread of infection can be controlled.
There are more than 2,700 patients with coronavirus in Poland’s hospitals currently, about 100,000 people are in home quarantine, about 17,000 remain under epidemiological surveillance. Over the past weeks, over 400,000 tests for coronavirus have been done.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 258,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,200,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, a total of 165,929 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 21,327 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,537 fatalities nationwide.Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.