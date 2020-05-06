Record number of coronavirus patients recover in Georgia over past day

TBILISI, May 6. /TASS/. At least 29 coronavirus patients have recovered in Georgia over the past twenty-four hours, a record figure since the start of the pandemic in the South Caucasus republic, the Georgian government reported on its website focused on keeping the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

The updated data show that over 5,000 people in Georgia are under quarantine while 505 individuals are staying at inpatient clinics. A total of 610 people have contracted the disease and nine patients have died. Three Georgian citizens infected with the novel coronavirus have been delivered to their home country from abroad.

The Georgian medics achieved the previous record of recoveries from the illness on April 24 when 22 patients were discharged from hospitals in 24 hours.

Georgia declared a state of emergency over the pandemic from March 21 to May 22. From April 27, the Georgian authorities started to gradually ease the restrictions introduced to fight the coronavirus. The taxi service, agrarian marketplaces and car repair shops have resumed their operation and online sales and delivery services are now available. People have also been allowed to move in cars.

