India’s coronavirus cases exceed 49,000

NEW DELHI, May 6. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has risen by 2,958 over the past 24 hours reaching 49,391. The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on its website on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus-related deaths had risen by 126 reaching 1,694.

India reported its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the previous 24 hours (3,900). The average daily increase in the number of infected people this week is about 3,100.

According to the Ministry of Health, 33,514 patients are treated in hospitals throughout the country, 14,183 patients have recovered.

On March 24, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the authorities of all states and union territories to ensure compliance with lockdown restrictions until April 14. Later on, he extended the lockdown until May 3. On Friday, the country’s Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the restrictions had been extended for another two weeks.

