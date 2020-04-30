Czech Republic reports 40% COVID-19 recoveries

PRAGUE, April 30. /TASS/. The number of recoveries from COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus in the Czech Republic has increased to 3,120 or 40% of the total number of cases identified in the country, Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech told reporters on Thursday.

"The number of recovered patients is growing," he noted. "The number of recoveries is taking up 40% of the total number of coronavirus infections."

The minister stressed that the coronavirus outbreak is under control now in the country. Doctors are underlining that it is waning now, with a clear trend for decreasing new daily infections. This result has been possible thanks to the strict lockdown measures imposed by the Czech government in mid-March.

Experts say that the total number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic will reach around 8,500 by late May, while the daily increase is expected to stabilize at 15 new infections.

On March 1, the country reported its first case of the virus, and the total number of infections now stands at 7,581. In the last 24 hours, 75 new cases were registered. Moreover, 227 people died from COVID-19 across the country, while 242,088 people were tested.

On March 12, the Czech Republic entered a state of emergency expected to stay in place until May 25.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,200,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 228,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,000,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.