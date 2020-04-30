Portugal tops 25,000 coronavirus cases and nears 1,000 deaths

According to the agency, the number of fatalities rose by 16 in the past 24 hours to 989. Moreover, more than 1,500 people recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country, with most recoveries reported from the northern parts of the country.

TASS, April 30. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Potrugal has increased by 540 in the past 24 hours to bring the total to 25,045, the national healthcare agency said Thursday.

Portugal has imposed a state of emergency until May 2 to curb the spread of coronavirus. On April 13, the interior minister announced that the government had extended the shutdown of land border with Spain until May 15 as well as the air travel with Italy until May 6.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa is expected to present the government plan to gradually exit lockdown later today.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,200,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 228,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,000,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.