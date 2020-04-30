Kuwait’s coronavirus infections exceed 4,000

TASS, April 30. Kuwaiti doctors have identified 284 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, Kuwait’s KUNA news agency reported citing the national health ministry on Thursday.

The agency added that the total number of cases rose to 4,024 in the country.

According to the ministry, two people died over the last 24 hours, while 150 patients recovered. Since the outbreak erupted in Kuwait, 26 fatalities were recorded as well as 1,539 recoveries.

