Sweden nears 2,600 coronavirus deaths

STOCKHOLM, April 30. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in Sweden has increased from 20,302 to 21,092 in the past 24 hours (210 cases per 100,000 people), while the number of fatalities increased by 124 on Thursday to 2,586, the national healthcare agency said.

There are 1,476 people in ICU in the country, with 1,103 of them male patients. The biggest number of infections (8,033) and deaths (1,406) are reported from the capital region.

"This is not the end. Regarding coronavirus, we might be in the end of the beginning. There is a long way ahead. We are hoping to see a slightly more positive picture in Stockholm, there is not a sharply increasing curve," head of the national healthcare agency Johan Carlson told a press conference on Thursday.