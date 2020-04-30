Sweden nears 2,600 coronavirus deaths

STOCKHOLM, April 30. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in Sweden has increased from 20,302 to 21,092 in the past 24 hours (210 cases per 100,000 people), while the number of fatalities increased by 124 on Thursday to 2,586, the national healthcare agency said.
There are 1,476 people in ICU in the country, with 1,103 of them male patients. The biggest number of infections (8,033) and deaths (1,406) are reported from the capital region.
"This is not the end. Regarding coronavirus, we might be in the end of the beginning. There is a long way ahead. We are hoping to see a slightly more positive picture in Stockholm, there is not a sharply increasing curve," head of the national healthcare agency Johan Carlson told a press conference on Thursday.
The Swedish government shut down national borders for foreigners not leaving in the EU after the union’s decision, public gatherings of more than 50 people are not advised. The authorities also recommended introducing distance learning for high school, universities and adult classes, while nursery, primary and middle schools stay open. The country or its separate regions did not impose any lockdown measures, while shops, cafes and restaurants stay open.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,200,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 228,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,000,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.